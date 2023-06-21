Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on July 12, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) CU-23-10 BR3 LLC, SCOTT BREVELERI, & CAITLIN THOMPSON: Conditional Use application to amend a previously approved Site Plan & Conditional Use application. Proposed amendments include increasing capacity of the childcare facility from 20 children to 36 children, and increasing number of employees from 4 to 6. No construction or change in use proposed, and property will continue to be served by an on-site wastewater system and municipal water connection. Subject property is located at 2209 Main Street, Account #22-179013-0010000.
b) PP-23-21 RIVERSIDE BLUFFS LLC: Preliminary Plat application for a major Planned Unit Development to subdivide and convert 3 lots into 11 lots. Lot #1 to be 24.8 acres and left undeveloped as an open-space lot for passive recreation, Lot #2 to be 11.5 acres developed with the existing single family dwelling unit, Lot #3 to be 9.7 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #4 to be 1.4 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #5 to be 1.2 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #6 to be 1.3 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #7 to be 1.3 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #8 to be 2.5 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #9 to be 2.4 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, Lot #10 to be 2.8 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit, and Lot #11 to be 2.8 acres developed with a new single family dwelling unit. All structures to be served by individual on-site wastewater systems and drilled wells, and private driveways. Subject property is located at 1094 Camp Kiniya Road, Account #16-051000-0000000.
c) PP-23-22 RAIL PARK LLC: Preliminary Plat application for a commercial Planned Unit Development to establish and construct a 146,500 sf Mini Storage Facility (Use 9.220) and associated circulation and access on a property located in the Industrial (IND) District, measuring 70.06 acres in size and presently occupied by a 177,205 sf Tire Warehouse Facility. Subject property is located at 1945 Main Street, Account #09-009003-0000000.
d) FP-23-23 RAIL PARK LLC: Final Plat application for a commercial Planned Unit Development to establish and construct a 146,500 sf Mini Storage Facility (Use 9.220) and associated circulation and access on a property located in the Industrial (IND) District, measuring 70.06 acres in size and presently occupied by a 177,205 sf Tire Warehouse Facility. Subject property is located at 1945 Main Street, Account #09-009003-0000000.
e) CU-23-09 RAIL PARK LLC: Conditional Use application as required under Table A-2 for a commercial Planned Unit Development to establish and construct a 146,500 sf Mini Storage Facility (Use 9.220) and associated circulation and access on a property located in the Industrial (IND) District, measuring 70.06 acres in size and presently occupied by a 177,205 sf Tire Warehouse Facility. Subject property is located at 1945 Main Street, Account #09-009003-0000000.
