Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 13, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) FP-24-01 DANIEL & DEBORA PETRASKA: Final Plat application for minor 2-lot subdivision in the Residential Two (R2) District. Lot #1 to be 0.74 acres developed with the existing dwelling unit and existing access from Porters Point Road, and Lot #2 to be 1.09 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit and new access from Lois Lane. Both lots to be served by individual on-site wastewater systems and municipal water connections. Subject property is located at 1653 Porters Point Road, Account #43-006002-0000000.
b) AP-24-01 SHELBY & MICHELLE ROBERTS: Appeal of Notice of Violation dated July 19, 2023 issued by the Zoning Administrator regarding a violation of §2.19 and §11.03 of the Colchester Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 2269 Blakely Road, Account #07-012003-0000000.
August 23, 2023
find, follow, fan us: