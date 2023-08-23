 Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 23, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 13, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) FP-24-01 DANIEL & DEBORA PETRASKA: Final Plat application for minor 2-lot subdivision in the Residential Two (R2) District. Lot #1 to be 0.74 acres developed with the existing dwelling unit and existing access from Porters Point Road, and Lot #2 to be 1.09 acres developed with a new single-family dwelling unit and new access from Lois Lane. Both lots to be served by individual on-site wastewater systems and municipal water connections. Subject property is located at 1653 Porters Point Road, Account #43-006002-0000000.

b) AP-24-01 SHELBY & MICHELLE ROBERTS: Appeal of Notice of Violation dated July 19, 2023 issued by the Zoning Administrator regarding a violation of §2.19 and §11.03 of the Colchester Development Regulations. Subject property is located at 2269 Blakely Road, Account #07-012003-0000000.

August 23, 2023

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation