Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 8, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.
a) AP-24-02 GREEN MOUNTAIN ELECTRIC SUPPLY: Appeal of Zoning Administrator's denial of Building & Zoning Permit #29325 for a permanent free-standing monument sign. Subject property is located at 356 Rathe Road, Account #03-024013-0000000.
b) CU-24-01 MYERS/WILLIAMS RATHE ROAD, 2B LLC: Conditional Use Application in conjunction with SP-24-08 to construct a Mini Storage Facility (Use 9.220) on a property located in the Business District (BD). Subject property is located at 295 Rathe Road, Account #03-023053-0000000.
