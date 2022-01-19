PUBLIC HEARING-COLCHESTER PRIVATE DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following request under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87135615437
a) ST. MICHAEL'S COLLEGE & STATE OF VERMONT– Conditional Use Application pursuant to §2.06D to install four (4) 80-ft tall light towers in excess of the maximum height requirements of the GD2 District in Table A-2 of the Colchester Development Regulations. No change in use of the property is proposed. Subject property is located at 0 Johnson Ave, tax map 1, parcel 15.
January 19, 2022
