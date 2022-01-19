 PUBLIC HEARING-COLCHESTER PRIVATE DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 19, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

PUBLIC HEARING-COLCHESTER PRIVATE DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following request under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87135615437

a) ST. MICHAEL'S COLLEGE & STATE OF VERMONT– Conditional Use Application pursuant to §2.06D to install four (4) 80-ft tall light towers in excess of the maximum height requirements of the GD2 District in Table A-2 of the Colchester Development Regulations. No change in use of the property is proposed. Subject property is located at 0 Johnson Ave, tax map 1, parcel 15.

January 19, 2022

