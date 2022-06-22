 Public Hearing-Colchester Private Development Review Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing-Colchester Private Development Review Board 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on July 13, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road.

a) NEIL & SHEILA GINTER: Final Plat application for a minor Planned Unit Development to subdivide a 3.3-acre lot in the Residential 1 district. Lot #1 to be a 2.04-acre lot with the existing single-family dwelling unit and Lot #2 to be a 1.26-acre lot to include a new single-family dwelling. Each lot is to be served by individual on-site wastewater and water systems, with individual driveways. Subject property is located at 105 Red Rock Road, Account #78-004000-0000000.

