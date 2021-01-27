If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
TOWN OF ESSEX PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 6:35 PM
Proposed FY2022 – 2026 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan
The Town of Essex Selectboard will hold a public hearing on the FY 2022 -2026 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM online. Visit www.essexvt.org to connect via Microsoft Teams or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 817591504#
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2022 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan.
The proposed FY2022 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $538,580, spending of $1,479,856, and an ending balance of $3,068,352. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.
