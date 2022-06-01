Public Hearing Notice Amendments To The City Of Winooski Unified Land Use And Development Regulations 

In accordance with 24 V.S.A §4441 and §4444, the City of Winooski's Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022 beginning at 6:30 p.m. This hearing will be held by electronic means only using Zoom Webinar. Use https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86117708535 to join by computer or 646.558.8656 to join by telephone (toll charges may apply). If prompted, the webinar ID for this meeting is 861 1770 8535.
Amendments to the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations
• Section 2.4 – Land Use Table
• Section 4.12 – Parking, Loading, and Service Areas
• Section 5.14 – Incentives for Priority Housing
• Article IX – Definitions
Statement of Purpose: The purpose of these amendments are as follows:
Section 2.4 – Updates to the use table to permit multi-unit dwellings in the residential zoning districts under specific circumstances.
Section 4.12 – Amends the minimum parking requirements for non-residential zoning districts. Section 5.14 – Establishes a new section related to priority housing projects. Article IX – Adds new definitions related to specific terms used in Section 5.14
Geographic Area Affected: The proposed amendments will apply to the entire City including all zoning districts.
Section Headings Impacted: The following specific updates are included with these amendments:
Section 2.4 – Includes two footnotes and associated references for two-unit dwellings and multi-unit dwellings in the Residential A, Residential B, and Residential C Zoning Districts as part of Planned Unit Developments.
Section 4.12 – Removes the requirement for an additional .5 parking spaces for dwelling units with three or more bedrooms when developed in a non-residential zoning district.
Section 5.14 – Adds a new section to Article V to provide incentives for priority housing as identified by the City of Winooski. This includes developing multi-unit buildings in the residential zoning districts, reduced parking requirements for specific dwelling units, and density bonuses for specific dwelling units. This section also provides standards for affordable dwelling units to be eligible for the incentives.
Article IX – Adds new definitions for affordable housing, HUD Area Median Family Income, and priority housing.
The full text of these amendments is available at the Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, during normal business hours or by contacting Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by calling 802.655.6410 or evorwald@winooskivt.gov.
