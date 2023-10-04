Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-23-03 Setbacks
ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures
ZA-23-05 168 Archibald Street
ZA-24-01 Technical Amendments
The public hearing will take place on Monday, October 23, 2023 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/99213004331
By telephone: +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 992 1300 4331
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
• ZA-23-03 Setbacks: This amendment modifies a limited grouping of setback standards to facilitate development and redevelopment within residential districts and to reconcile language across Articles and 5 and 14 for clarity. The amendment removes ambiguous and unnecessary standards that often create barriers to infill development.
• ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures: The proposed amendment provides for the placement of temporary structures for non-residential purposes in Civic Spaces as all enumerated City of Burlington Parks (Code of Ordinances Chapter 22-1), without review or required zoning permit for up to 60 days, provided that the structure is approved by the Burlington Fire Marshal.
• ZA-23-05 168 Archibald Street: This amendment modifies the zoning district for the property at 168 Archibald Street from RM to NMU to facilitate additional commercial uses on the property.
• ZA-24-01 Technical Amendments: This amendment corrects a number of errors in the CDO that are considered technical and will provide further clarity and consistency of administration for staff and applicants.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
• ZA-23-03: Citywide
• ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures: Properties identified as Civic Spaces on Map 4.3.1-1 and all enumerated City of Burlington Parks (Code of Ordinances Chapter 22-1)
• ZA-23-05 168 Archibald Street: The subject property only (168 Archibald St.)
• ZA-24-01 Technical Amendments: Citywide
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
• ZA-23-03: Modifies Secs. 5.2.5, Setbacks; 6.2.2, Review Standards; and 14.4.13, Urban Design Standards.
• ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures: Modifies Sec. 5.1.2, Structures.
• ZA-23-05 168 Archibald Street: Modifies Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts, Map 4.4.2-1 Neighborhood Mixed Use Districts, and Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts.
• ZA-24-01 Technical Amendments: Modifies Secs. 3.1.2, Zoning Permit Required; 3.2.7, Administrative Review and Approval; 3.5.2, Applicability; 4.3.1, Base Districts Established; 4.4.1, Downtown Mixed Use Districts; 4.4.2, Neighborhood Mixed Use Districts; 4.4.5, Residential Districts; 5.1.2, Structures; 5.2.5, Setbacks; 5.2.6, Building Height Limitations; 5.2.7, Density Calculations; 5.3.5, Nonconforming Structures; 5.4.8, Historic Buildings and Sites; 5.4.13, Emergency Shelters; 7.1.3, Exemptions; 7.2.3, Band Signs; 7.2.13, Wall Sign; 9.1.8, Inclusionary Rentals Units, Rentals and Sales; 9.1.12, Additional Density and Other Development Allowances; 9.1.13 Off-Site and Payment in Lieu Options; 9.1.15, Marketing of Inclusionary Units; 10.1.5, Lot Line Adjustments; 10.1.8, Preliminary Plat Review; 10.1.9, Final Plat Approval Process; 10.1.11, Recording of Final Plats; 13.1.2, Definitions; 14.3.6, Civic Spaces; 14.4.13, Urban Design Standards; 14.7.1, Applying for a Zoning Permit: Submission Requirements and Review; 14.7.2, Non-Conformities; 14.8, Glossary; and Appendix A, Use Table—All Zoning Districts.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
