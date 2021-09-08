Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2021 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
A draft Report will be available on September 10, 2021, at the Community & Economic Development Office, 149 Church Street, Room 32, City Hall, Burlington, and online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/cedo. The public is encouraged to review the Report and to comment through September 26, 2020. A Public Hearing on the Report will be held at the Community Development and Neighborhood Revitalization (CDNR) Committee meeting of Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at 5PM. Comments will be heard at the Hearing on the Report and on housing and community development needs. Written comments can also be submitted directly to the Community & Economic Development Office at the above address or by e-mail to hobrien@burlingtonvt.gov.
For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Harrison O'Brien, Community & Economic Development Office, at (802) 735-3099.
