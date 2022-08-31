PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - CITY OF BURLINGTON ANNUAL REPORT TO HUD 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).
A draft Report will be available on September 7, 2022, at the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO), 149 Church Street, Room 32, City Hall, Burlington, and online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/cedo. The public is encouraged to review the Report and to comment through September 23, 2022. A Public Hearing on the Report will be held in the Sharon Bushor Conference Room, 149 Church Street, 1st Floor, Burlington, VT Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Comments will be heard at the Hearing on the Report and on housing and community development needs. Written comments can also be submitted directly to the Community & Economic Development Office at the above address or by e-mail to hobrien@burlingtonvt.gov.
For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Harrison Martin-O'Brien, Community & Economic Development Office, at (802) 735-3099.
