Public Hearing Notice - Seeking Input on Application to HUD for Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is publicly noticing intent to apply for funding through the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) made available through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Interested parties can learn more about the funding opportunity at https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/comm_planning/pro_housing or by accessing the Federal Register for Funding Opportunity FR-6700-N-98. Vermont's application will be submitted with program outcomes from a consortium of Vermont agencies. The consortium includes the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, Vermont State Housing Authority, City of Burlington, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Vermont Association of Planning and Development Agencies. The consortium of agencies and community development non-profit organizations propose to use a $8 million award from Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing for local, regional, and statewide efforts to remove barriers and increase housing opportunities across Vermont. Proposed investments include but are not limited to the following: launching regional housing navigators, supporting communities and developers seeking to create successful models for housing, supporting Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing trainings, completing a statewide Zoning Atlas, increasing data and tools available to Vermont local and state policy makers, investing in infrastructure that supports housing, and creating tools for the rehabilitation of existing housing.
A Draft of the Application will be available on October 6, 2023 on the Agency website at https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/current-intiatives
Written comments may be submitted to [email protected] before October 19, 2023.
For further information or questions contact Leslie Black Plumeau @ [email protected]. For the Hearing Impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191.
To participate by remote please register to receive the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEldemvqD0jGdPD7jt7eLYkWfF3dvu1LYrO#/registration
