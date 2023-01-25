Public Hearing Notice Virtual Public Hearing Public Hearing Winooski Development Review Board 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be holding a virtual/in-person public hearing to get input from Vermont residents before writing its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan for 2023.
The hearing will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. The in-person location will be at DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th floor, Montpelier. To participate electronically, go to:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup- join/19%3ameeting_NGFiMWYxNzYtNjQxNy00MjA4LTg1ZmEtN2ViYjk3MDNiNGQx%40thread.v2 /0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2220b4933b-baad-433c-9c02- 70edcc7559c6%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22c7bef8ee-5aed-420b-9d94-3ef05024d84f%22%7d
Meeting ID: 265 143 537 278
Passcode: kuRXvn
The purpose of the hearing is to listen to residents' views about the state's housing, economic development, homelessness, public facility and service, and non-housing community development needs, as well as ideas for grant activities the State should consider funding for the next program year (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). The Department also seeks feedback on how the programs funded by HUD under past plans performed in meeting the State's goals.
The Plan outlines priorities for the use of approximately $10.5 million in federal funds provided to the State for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant program, and $3 million awarded to the State from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop housing that is affordable to extremely low- and very low- income households. The Plan also serves as Vermont's application to HUD for these funds. The goals of the Plan are to provide decent affordable housing, assure a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunity for Vermont's citizens.
Accommodations for persons with disabilities and interpreters to meet the needs of non-English speaking persons will be made available upon request. Requests for accommodations should be directed to Arthur Hamlin at (802) 828-3749 or emailed to arthur.hamlin@vermont.gov by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY#) 1-800-253-0191.
More information is available on the Department's website at http://accd.vermont.gov/housing.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski Development Review Board on Thursday, February
16, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Appeal of Decision of the Zoning Administrator – 115 Barlow Street
Petitioners have submitted an appeal to a decision of the Zoning Administrator related to the issuance of a zoning permit for the demolition of a structure located at 115 Barlow Street. The petitioners have met the standards for consideration as an interested person as outlined in 24 V.S.A. § 4465. The appeal will be reviewed against the standards of Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations. The subject property is located in the Residential C Zoning District.
This hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88142251103; or by calling (301) 715 8592 and using Webinar ID: 881 4225 1103. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating in the above captioned hearing are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources-6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. This will also allow the chair to recognize participants to provide testimony at the appropriate time during the hearing.
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this matter before rendering a decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. § 4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
Questions or comments on this matter can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by calling 802.655.6410 or visiting Winooski City Hall at 27 West Allen Street during normal business hours. Information related to this matter can also be viewed at Winooski City Hall during normal business hours or on the City's website at www.winooskivt.gov.
