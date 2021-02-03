Burlington Public Hearing Notice: February 23, 2021, 6:45 PM 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-21-03 R-L Boundary at 925 North Ave
ZA-21-04 Adaptive Reuse Definition
ZA-21-05 Parking Garage Illumination Standard
ZA-21-06 Shoreline Property Setbacks & Buffer Zone
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). Per Act 92, Secs. 5 and 6, the public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 beginning at 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89830163519
To join by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 898 3016 3519
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-21-03: To rezone approximately 2.4 acres of the property located at 925 North Avenue from RCO-C to R-L.
- ZA-21-04: To more accurately reflect the intent and purpose of adaptive reuse as it pertains to reuse of historic buildings.
- ZA-21-05: To refer to the current lighting standard for parking garages as established by IESNA.
- ZA-21-06: To establish maximum front yard setback for shoreline properties within the waterfront residential zones and establish no-mow standards along the shoreline.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-21-03: Approximately 2.4 acres of R-L zoned land located at 925 North Avenue.
- ZA-21-04: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-05: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-06: Properties within the waterfront residential (WRL & WRM) zones with frontage along Lake Champlain or the Winooski River.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-21-03: Modifies Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts; Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts; Map 4.4.6-1 Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts; and Map 4.5.1-1 Design Review Overlay.
- ZA-21-04: Modifies "adaptive reuse" definition in Sec. 13.1.2 Definitions.
- ZA-21-05: Modifies Sec.5.5.2 (f) 5. Parking Garage Lighting.
- ZA-21-06: Modifies Table 4.4.5-3 Residential District Dimensional Standards, Sec. 4.5.4 (a) and Sec 4.5.4 (c) 4.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or on the department's website at
https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Proposed-Amendments-Before-the-Planning-Commission
