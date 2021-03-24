Burlington: Public Hearing Notice 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-20-05: Short Term Rentals
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). Per Act 92, Secs. 5 and 6, the public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 beginning at 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86525320085
To join by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 865 2532 0085
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-20-05: Define and enable Short Term Rentals in the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, and refer to regulatory standards in the City's Code of Ordinances, Ch. 18 Minimum Housing, and update CDO definitions for Hotel/Motel and Hostel.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-20-05: All areas and zoning districts where residential uses are permitted.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-20-05: Modifies Sec.13.1.2 Definitions, Appendix A- Use Table, Table 14.3.4-H- Use Type, and Table 14.3.5-H- Use Type.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Proposed-Amendments-Before-the-Planning-Commission
find, follow, fan us: