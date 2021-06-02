Public Hearing Notice 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-21-07: Height Measurements, Dormers & Eaves
ZA-21-08: Act 179 Changes to Ch. 117
ZA-21-09: Updates and Corrections to Article 14
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). Per Act 92, Secs. 5 and 6, the public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 beginning at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87383170809
To join by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 873 8317 0809
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-21-07: To clarify building height measurements, when and how dormers affect building height, and defines dormers and eaves.
- ZA-21-08: To incorporate recent changes to state enabling statute regarding ADU's, existing small lots, and small multi-unit dwellings.
- ZA-21-09: To make a range of corrections and updates to Article 14 based on its application.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-21-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-08: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-09: Form Districts 5, 6, and Civic located in the downtown area of the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-21-07: Modifies Sec. 5.2.6 (a) 1.; adds Sec. 5.2.6(a) 2.D and Sec. 5.2.6 (b); Modifies Sec. 6.3.2. (a) 2; and Modifies Article 13: Definitions
- ZA-21-08: Modifies Sec. 5.2.1; Modifies Sec. 5.4.5; Modifies Sec.13.1.2; and Modifies Appendix A- Use Table
-ZA-21-09: Modifies Sec. 14.1.3; Sec 14.3.4-C; Sec.14.3.4-E; Sec.14.3.4-F; Sec.14.3.4-G; Sec 14.3.5-C; Sec.14.3.5-E; Sec.14.3.5-F; Sec.14.3.5-G; Creates Sec. 14.3.6.-I Water Dependent; Modifies Sec. 14.4.13; Sec. 14.5.15; Sec. 14.6.4; Sec. 14.6.7; Sec. 14.6.8; Sec. 14.7.1; Sec. 14.7.2; Sec. 14.7.3; and Sec. 14.8; and Modifies Article 14- Map 3 Shopfront Required
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
