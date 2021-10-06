Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-21-07, Height Measurements, Dormers & Eaves
ZA-21-08, Act 179 Changes to Ch. 117
ZA-21-09, Updates and Corrections to Article 14
The public hearing will take place on Monday, October 25, 2021 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT.
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose
- ZA-21-07: To clarify building height measurements, when and how dormers affect building height, and defines dormers and eaves.
- ZA-21-08: To incorporate recent changes to state enabling statute regarding ADU's, existing small lots, and small multi-unit dwellings and clarify ADU lot coverage exemption.
- ZA-21-09: To make a range of corrections and updates to Article 14 based on its application.
Geographic areas affected:
- ZA-21-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-08: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-21-09: Form Districts 5, 6, and Civic located in the downtown area of the city.
List of section headings affected:
- ZA-21-07: Modifies Secs. 5.2.6, Building Height Limits; and 6.3.2. (a)2, Roofs and Rooflines; and Article 13: Definitions
- ZA-21-08: Modifies Secs. 5.2.1, Existing Small Lots; 5.2.3(b), Exceptions to Lot Coverage number 10; 5.4.5, Accessory Dwelling Units; 13.1.2, Definitions; and Appendix A- Use Table
- ZA-21-09: Modifies Secs. 14.1.3, Applicability; 14.3.4-C, Lot Occupation & Building Placement; 14.3.4-E, Parking, Loading & Service; 14.3.4-F, Encroachments-Required Setbacks; 14.3.4-G, Encroachments-Public right-of-way; 14.3.5-C, Lot Occupation & Building Placement; 14.3.5-E, Parking, Loading & Service; 14.3.5-F, Encroachments-Required Setbacks; and 14.3.5-G, Encroachments-Public right-of-way; creates Sec. 14.3.6.-I Water-Dependent; modifies Sec. 14.4.13, Urban Design Standards; Table 14.4.13-A, Street Activation-Primary and Secondary Facade; Secs. 14.5.8-C, Standards; 14.5.8-D, Miscellaneous; 14.5.15-D, Miscellaneous; 14.6.4, Building Height; 14.6.7, Parking and Circulation; 14.6.8, Site and Landscape Standards; 14.7.1, Applying for a Zoning Permit: Submission Requirements and Review; 14.7.2, Non-Conformities; 14.7.3, Variation from the Form: Administrative Relief, DRB Alternative Compliance, and Variances; 14.8, Glossary; and Article 14- Map 3 Shopfront Required.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Proposed-Amendments-Before-the-City-Council.
