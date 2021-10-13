PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-22-01 Historic Preservation Rehabilitation Bonus
ZA-22-02 Permitting Adjustments
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115229181 Webinar ID: 811 1522 9181
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 811 1522 9181
To join the meeting in person:
Sharon Bushor Room, Room 102, City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-22-01: To correct a conflict in the use of terms regarding adaptive reuse of historic buildings and applicable development bonuses, and expand such bonuses to the Institutional District where applicable.
- ZA-22-02: To eliminate zoning permit requirement for change in use among permitted no-residential uses when no other standards apply; allow basic zoning permits for single-family uses on lots in non-design review district; and enable administrative review for zoning permits in flood hazard area unless project otherwise requires DRB review.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-22-01: Areas of the city located in Residential and Institutional zoning districts.
- ZA-22-02: All zoning districts and areas of the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-22-01: Modifies Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 5.A.; relocates Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 6. B and Table 4.4.5-6 to become Sec. 5.4.8 (e) and Table 5.4.8-1; Modifies Sec 4.4.5 (d) 6. C; Modifies Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 6. D; and Modifies Sec. 5.3.4. 2. A
- ZA-22-02: Modifies Sec. 3.1.2 (c) 1 and adds Sec. 3.1.2 (c) 18; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 1. E; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 6; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 7; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 8; and Modifies Sec. 5.2.1.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Amendments are also available online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
find, follow, fan us: