PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Burlington Code of Ordinances
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Code of Ordinances:
Ch. 18 Housing—Short Term Rentals
The public hearing will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT and via zoom.
To access the meeting remotely—
Computer link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84554455047
By phone: 1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 845 5445 5047
Statement of purpose: To adopt new regulations for short term rentals in the City of Burlington, including but not limited to housing standards and registration requirements.
Geographic areas affected: All areas within the City of Burlington.
List of section headings affected: 18-2, Definitions, 18-15, Registration required, 18-16, Inspection required, 18-29a, Termination of rental housing tenancy; rental housing rent increase, 18-30, Fees, 18-70, Compliance with article required; 18-201, Definitions, 18-302, Exemptions, 18-502, Applicability, and adding new Division 7, Short Term Rental, Section 18-121 Compliance with article required, 18-122, Minimum Fire Safety Standards, 18-123, Minimum General Standards.
The full text of the Burlington Code of Ordinances is available online at https://www.codepublishing.com/VT/Burlington/ A hard copy of the proposed amendments are posted and can be viewed at the Clerk's Office lobby located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the on-line at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
