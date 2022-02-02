PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-21-04 Adaptive Reuse Definition
ZA-22-01 Historic Preservation Rehabilitation Bonus
ZA-22-02 Permitting Adjustments
The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 pm via zoom (per Act 78 this meeting will be entirely remote). You may access the hearing as follows:
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83067796166
Or One tap mobile :
US: +13126266799,,83067796166# or +19292056099,,83067796166#
Or Telephone:
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 830 6779 6166
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose. The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
ZA-21-04: To more accurately reflect the intent and purpose of adaptive reuse as it pertains to reuse of historic buildings.
ZA-22-01: To correct a conflict in the use of terms regarding adaptive reuse of historic buildings and applicable development bonuses, and expand such bonuses to the Institutional District where applicable.
ZA-22-02: To eliminate zoning permit requirement for change in use among permitted non-residential uses when no other standards apply; allow basic zoning permits for single-family uses on lots in non-design review district; and enable administrative review for zoning permits in flood hazard area unless project otherwise requires DRB review.
Geographic areas affected. These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
ZA-21-04: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
ZA-22-01: Areas of the city located in Residential and Institutional zoning districts.
ZA-22-02: All zoning districts and areas of the city.
List of section headings affected. The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
ZA-21-04: Modifies "adaptive reuse" definition in Sec. 13.1.2 Definitions.
ZA-22-01: Modifies Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 5.A.; relocates Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 6. B and Table 4.4.5-6 to become Sec. 5.4.8 (e) and Table 5.4.8-1; Modifies Sec 4.4.5 (d) 6. C; Modifies Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 6. D; and Modifies Sec. 5.3.4. 2. A
ZA-22-02: Modifies Sec. 3.1.2 (c) 1 and adds Sec. 3.1.2 (c) 18; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 1. E; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 6; Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 7; and Modifies Sec. 4.5.4 (f) 8
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. A hard copy of the proposed amendments are posted and can be viewed at the Clerk's Office lobby located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
find, follow, fan us: