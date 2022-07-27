Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-22-03: Steep Slopes
ZA-22-05: Burlington High School Zoning
ZA-22-07: Maximum Parking & TDM
The public hearing will take place on Monday, August 15, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86052668548
By telephone : +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 860 5266 8548
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
-ZA-22-03: To identify areas within the city with 15% or steeper slopes and adjacent upslope lands and outline criteria for addressing slope stability and suitability for development
- ZA-22-05: To rezone the Burlington High School site on Institute Road to enable public schools as a permitted use in a new Burlington High School Campus Overlay Zone, and rezone the property from the Neighborhood to Multimodal Mixed-Use Parking District
-ZA-22-07: To replace minimum parking requirements with maximums, modify transportation demand management requirements, and revise certain use and situational parking standards
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-22-03: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
- ZA-22-05: The Burlington High School property located at 52 Institute Road.
- ZA-22-07: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-22-03: Modifies Sec. 5.2.4; Creates Map 5.2.4.1 – Steep Slopes Overlay District
- ZA-22-05: Modifies Sec. 4.4.4-A; Sec. 4.4.4-C; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-B(6) – Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2-H – District Specific Regulations: Burlington High School Campus (BHS); Creates Map 4.5.2-8 ICC-BHS: Burlington High School Campus; Creates Sec. 4.5.2.H-4 and 4.5.2.H-5; Modifies Sec. 8.1.3 (c) Multimodal Mixed-Use Parking District; and amends maps 4.3.1-1 Base Districts, Map 4.4.1-1 Institutional Districts, Map 4.4.6-1 Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts, Map 4.5.2-1 Institutional Core Campus Overlay Districts, and Map 8.1.3-1 Parking Districts
- ZA-22-07: Modifies Sec. 4.4.1-D, Sec. 4.4.5-D, Sec. 4.5.3-C, Sec. 4.5.6-C, Sec. 5.1.1-C, Sec. 5.1.1-D, Sec. 5.3.6-C, Sec. 5.4.12-A, Sec. 8.1.3, Sec. 8.1.3-A, Sec. 8.1.3-B, Sec. 8.1.3-C, Sec. 8.1.4, Sec. 8.1.5; Deletes Sec. 8.1.6, Sec. 8.1.7; Modifies Sec. 8.1.8; Deletes Table 8.1.8 - Minimum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9; Modifies Table 8.1.9-1 – Maximum Off-Street Parking Requirements; Modifies Sec. 8.1.9-A, Sec. 8.1.12; Deletes Sec 8.1.15; Modifies Sec. 8.1.16-B; Sec. 8.1.16-C; Modifies Sec. 8.3.3, Sec. 8.3.4 and Sec. 8.3.5.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
