Public Hearing Notice: Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance 

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
- ZA-22-08: Short Term Rentals
The public hearing will take place on Monday, September 12, 2022 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89190324672
By telephone : +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 891 9032 4672
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
- ZA-22-08: To accompany already adopted Chapter 18 amendments in establishing, defining and regulating Short term rental (STR) as a new use.
Geographic areas affected:
These amendments apply to the following areas of the city:
- ZA-22-08: All areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
- ZA-22-08: Modifies Sec. 3.1.2-C; Sec. 8.1.8; 13.1.2; Sec. 14.3.4-H; and Appendix A – Use Table
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments. .
