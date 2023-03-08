Public Hearing Notice 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendment to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-23-02: Inclusionary Zoning
The public hearing will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:00 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/93624044621
By telephone: +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 936 2404 4621
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose: ZA-23-02 modifies the General Requirements for Inclusionary Units to allow for greater flexibility in providing affordable housing. Specifically, the amendment creates alternative compliance pathways to meeting the bedroom mix and unit size requirements in developments where the project's market rate units' floor area and bedroom mix differ significantly from demand for affordable housing unit types.
Geographic areas affected: ZA-23-02 applies to all areas and zoning districts within the city.
List of section headings affected: ZA-23-02 modifies Sec. 9.1.8 and Sec. 9.1.14 of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
find, follow, fan us: