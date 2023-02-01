Public Hearing Winooski City Council 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski City Council on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. to receive public comments on proposed amendments the City's Municipal Code. The proposed changes will impact Chapter 5 – Business Licenses, Permits and Regulations. A summary of proposed amendments includes:
• General updates related to formatting and editorial changes
• Additional language for clarification of Article I – Purpose
• Additional definitions included in Section 5.01
• Clarification of submission deadlines in Section 5.03
• Removal of text from Section 5.04.03 related to use of sidewalks
• Additional regulations related to sidewalk usage area added to Section 5.09
• Creation of a new Section 5.10 designating sidewalk space
• Additional permitting requirements included under Section 5.11
• Additional requirements for the issuance of a permit included under Section 5.11.02
Full text of the proposed changes to Chapter 5 – Business Licenses, Permits and Regulations can be viewed at City Hall during normal business hours or on the City's website at www.winooskivt.gov.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the City Council may take action to approve the proposed amendments, or hold additional hearings to solicit public comments.
Members of the public that are interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84364849328; or by calling (646) 558 8656 and using Webinar ID: 843 6484 9328. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating in the above captioned hearing are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources- 6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing.
Questions or comments on this matter can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by calling 802.655.6410 or visiting Winooski City Hall at 27 West Allen Street during normal business hours.
