Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski Development Review Board on Thursday, June 15, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Planned Unit Development – Preliminary Plan Review: 205 West Allen Street
Applicant has submitted a zoning permit application to develop a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 205 West Allen Street to create two new dwelling units for a total of three units on the property. This application also includes a request for a dimensional wavier to the required minimum setbacks. PUDs are permitted in the Residential C Zoning District and require approval from the Development Review Board before a zoning permit can be issued. A PUD is considered a major subdivision. The standards for PUDs are outlined in Section 6.3 of the City's Unified Land Use and Development Regulations.
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this request before rendering a decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. § 4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
This hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85464834827; or by calling (646) 558 8656 and using Webinar ID: 854 6483 4827. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources-6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. Failure to provide information in advance will not prohibit your participation at the meeting.
Questions or comments can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by emailing [email protected]. Information related to the Planned Unit Development will also be available on the City's website by visiting https://www.winooskivt.gov/AgendaCenter and navigating to the Development Review Board section.
