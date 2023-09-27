Public Hearing Winooski Development Review Board 

Published September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
A public hearing will be held by the Winooski Development Review Board on Thursday, October 19, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Request for Conditional Use Approval:
133 Elm Street
Applicant has submitted a request to establish a commercial recreation & entertainment use in an existing structure located at 133 Elm Street. This property is located in the City's Industrial Zoning District and the proposed use is listed as Conditional in the City's Land Use Table (Section 2.4) as included in the Unified Land Use and Development Regulations (ULUDR). Conditional uses are reviewed under Section 6.7 of the ULUDR.
This hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT; or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85926681378 or by calling (301) 715 8592 and using Webinar ID: 859 2668 1378. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating in the above captioned hearing are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources-6/Public-Comment-Request-Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. This will also allow the chair to recognize participants to provide testimony at the appropriate time during the hearing.
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this matter before rendering a decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. § 4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
Questions or comments on this matter can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by calling 802.655.6410 or visiting Winooski City Hall at 27 West Allen Street during normal business hours. Information related to this matter can also be viewed at Winooski City Hall during normal business hours.
