Published May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Winooski City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Claire Burke Council Chambers to consider the adoption of Chapter 28 Fees pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski, this Chapter of Ordinance shall be adopted to (1) proposed changes to revenue for sidewalk permits, rental registry fees and inspection, proposed fees for passport applications and photos (not currently available)(2) clarification of fee reduction for new dogs licensed after October 1st (3) Addition of language exempting recognized Abenaki Tribes/Bands from event and facility fees per the resolution approved by Council on May 2, 2022. (4) establish other fe
