Published July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.
Winooski City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 6 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 West Allen Street) in the Claire Burke City Council Chambers to consider the adoption of Chapter 28 (Fees) of the City's Municipal Code. Pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski, this chapter of the ordinance shall be adopted to (1) remove the marriage license fee dollar amount (referencing only state statute) and (2) establish other fees.
