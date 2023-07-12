 Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 12, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Public Hearing 

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.

Winooski City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 6 PM at Winooski City Hall (27 West Allen Street) in the Claire Burke City Council Chambers to consider the adoption of Chapter 28 (Fees) of the City's Municipal Code. Pursuant to Section 19-401 of the Charter of the City of Winooski, this chapter of the ordinance shall be adopted to (1) remove the marriage license fee dollar amount (referencing only state statute) and (2) establish other fees.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation