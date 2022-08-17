Public Meeting for Railyard Enterprise Project on September 7, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
This notice is to announce a public meeting for the Railyard Enterprise Project in the City of Burlington, Chittenden County, Vermont. The Railyard Enterprise Project is a proposed new roadway connecting Pine Street to Battery Street. The project team is in the early phases of project design and will be presenting the work completed to date, the recommended concept alignment, and the next steps for the project.
The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 6PM at the Sharon Bushor Conference Room in City Hall, at 149 Church Street, Burlington and virtually via Zoom Webinar. Participants with internet access are encouraged to participate virtually via Zoom. There is no pre-registration requirement. If you are unable to join us, the meeting will be recorded and available on the project website.
There are several ways to tune in virtually:
(1) Join the Zoom Webinar at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88386970269?pwd=aitpUWVwQlkxNTRocTJyaXAzVkVpQT09
Passcode: 584278
(2) via Telephone Dial: +1 929 205 6099, then enter the Webinar ID (883 8697 0269) and Password (584278) as instructed.
To request interpreter services, please call 802-922-5001 or email CMims@burlingtonvt.gov by August 30th. Additional information can be found on the project website at www.railyardenterprise.com.
