Public Notice for Informational Meeting 

The Town of Colchester Department of Public Works will be presenting an update on the Bayside Intersection Roundabout project at the June 22, 2021 Selectboard meeting. The Selectboard meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm. Selectboard meetings are held on the third floor of the Town Hall located at 781 Blakely Road. You are cordially invited to attend.
This meeting will serve as an overview of the project with a 20-30 minute presentation. The presentation will discuss a general overview of the design, schedule and complexities. Questions will be welcome.
