Public Notice – Request for Proposal: Construction Services 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
The Town of Shelburne seeks proposals for construction services for demolition of the existing Shelburne Beach House and construction of a new Beach House at the Town's Shelburne Beach property. The deadline to submit bids is February 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. EST at which time bids will be opened.
Information for bidders and the complete RFP may be obtained at Blueprints, etc and the Town of Shelburne: https://www.shelburnevt.org/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs. Questions from bidders are due by Feb. 1, 2023, and answers will be posted on the website above by Feb. 3, 2023. A non-mandatory site visit is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. For more information contact Al DiPietro (802) 862-8435 or al.dipietro44@gmail.com.
