 Public Notice – Request for Proposal: Construction Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Public Notice – Request for Proposal: Construction Services 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

The Town of Shelburne seeks proposals for construction services for demolition of the existing Shelburne Beach House and construction of a new Beach House at the Town's Shelburne Beach property. The deadline to submit bids is February 10, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. EST at which time bids will be opened.

Information for bidders and the complete RFP may be obtained at Blueprints, etc and the Town of Shelburne: https://www.shelburnevt.org/398/Bids-RFQs-RFPs. Questions from bidders are due by Feb. 1, 2023, and answers will be posted on the website above by Feb. 3, 2023. A non-mandatory site visit is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. For more information contact Al DiPietro (802) 862-8435 or al.dipietro44@gmail.com.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation