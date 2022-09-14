 Public Notice: Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 14, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Public Notice: Vermont State Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.

Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) will be opening its waiting list and begin accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program on October 1, 2022, at 7:45am.

Beginning October 1, 2022, applications may be completed through the online applicant portal by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.pha-web.com/portals/onlineApplication/1635. Paper applications may also be obtained by visiting VSHA's website at https://www.vsha.org/applications-forsection-8-assistance/ or at our office located at One Prospect Street, Montpelier, VT between the hours of 7:45am - 4:00pm Monday - Friday, or by contact Housing Program Administration Intake Division at 802-828-1991.

This Notice is being provided in accordance with VSHA's Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which mandates the Authority provide public notice when opening its waiting list.

For additional information call: 802-828-3295 (voice); 800-798-3118 (TTY); 800-820-5119 (messages)

