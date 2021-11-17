 Public Sale: Vermont Moving & Storage, Inc. | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Public Sale: Vermont Moving & Storage, Inc. 

Take notice that on the 30th day of November 2021, Vermont Moving & Storage, Inc. will hold a virtual public sale of the following goods:

House hold goods and personal belongs owned stored for Craig W. Walsh, $1,100.00

The terms of the sale are final payment in full by cash or credit card. items will be sold in "as is condition" with no warranties expressed or implied. Any person claiming the rights to these goods must pay the amount necessary to satisfy the storage cost list above. Please contact Jennifer at 802-655-6683 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

