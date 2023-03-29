 Public Storage Auction | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 29, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Public Storage Auction 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.

Booska Movers will be holding a public storage auction on April 12, 2023, 9:00am at Booska Movers, 430 Meadowland Dr, S. Burlington, VT 05403. Anyone wanting to satisfy the pass due balance of the following storage accounts of:

Wanda Bushey of Williston, VT, Lisa Lichance of Winooski, VT, or Eugene Clowers of Burlington, VT, can do so by contacting our office at 802-864-5115 no later than April 11, 2023 4:00pm.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation