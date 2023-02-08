Putnam’s vine/yard Opens in White River Junction 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Putnam's vine/yard

In 2021, when Kelsey Rush returned to her native Upper Valley after living and working for six years in California's Silicon Valley, she decided to pursue "a passion project," she said. In December, Rush, 40, opened Putnam's vine/yard in the White River Junction rail yard location at 188 South Main Street that previously housed the Engine Room.

Rush named the new venture after her New England Putnam family roots, which date back to the Puritans. She designed the plant-filled indoor/outdoor space to mimic the vineyard drinking experiences of the California wine country.

Her global wine list will change monthly, sourcing from many female winemakers. The current menu includes a dry Riesling from Forge Cellars on New York's Seneca Lake, Shelburne Vineyards' marquette and Carol Shelton Wines' Wild Thing zinfandel from Sonoma County, Calif., plus wines from South Africa, France, Italy and Argentina.

Putnam's vine/yard offers wine education sessions, tasting flights and "Satur-yay" mimosa flights. The venue also serves coffee, tea and cold drinks. A limited food menu includes a "picnic box" of cheeses, charcuterie, pickled vegetables, fruit and crackers, as well as smaller sweet or salty snack boxes. Guests are encouraged to bring in food from local restaurants, for which the team will recommend appropriate pairings. On Saturdays, Putnam's hosts local food vendors with offerings from bagels to doughnuts to tamales.

Putnam's also sells plants and offers horticulture and self-improvement workshops. "This was maybe a bit of a crazy idea," Rush admitted, "but I like an adventure."