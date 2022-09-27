Q&A: Candidates for Lieutenant Governor 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joe Benning and David Zuckerman

The lieutenant governor presides over the Vermont Senate. The position is largely ceremonial — unless the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve. In that case, the LG takes over the top job. Democrat Molly Gray, the current lieutenant governor, is not running for reelection. These are the candidates vying for the job. Ian G. Diamondstone of the Green Mountain Party is also on the ballot but did not respond to our candidate questionnaire.

Joe Benning

Age: 66

Town of residence: Lyndon

Occupation: Trial attorney and state senator

Party affiliation: Republican

Website: JoeBenning.com

What do you hope to achieve in this office?

I would like to provide stability to the institution of the Senate, promote Vermont as a great place to live, work and play, and support Gov. Phil Scott in his attempt to keep Vermont affordable.

Do you support the Vermont Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment? Why or why not?

I am in favor of Prop 5/Article 22 because it reflects my view of a proper right to privacy.

David Zuckerman

Age: 51

Town of Residence: Hinesburg

Occupation: Farmer

Party affiliation: Progressive/Democrat

Website: ZuckermanForVT.com

What do you hope to achieve in this office?

I hope to use the office to organize support for issues that matter most to working Vermonters, including housing, health care, childcare, climate legislation, social and racial justice, and commonsense gun reform. I will help more people engage with the political system to advocate for the issues they care about.

Do you support the Vermont Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment? Why or why not?

I wholeheartedly support Article 22. Abortion is health care. A person's reproductive health care should be between them and their doctor.