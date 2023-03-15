 Q&A: Eva Sollberger Chats Up Montpelier Hardware Store Fixture Don "Tip" Ruggles | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 15, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Eva Sollberger Chats Up Montpelier Hardware Store Fixture Don "Tip" Ruggles 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on this website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up here to receive an email alert each time a new one drops.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Shelf Awareness | Don "Tip" Ruggles has been working in Montpelier hardware stores for almost 50 years"

Tags: , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of Montpelier, Aubuchon Hardware

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Don "Tip" Ruggles Has Worked in Two Montpelier Hardware Stores for Almost Fifty Years

Video: Don "Tip" Ruggles Has Worked in Two Montpelier Hardware Stores for Almost Fifty Years

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation