 Q&A: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night With Queen City Ghostwalk | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 08, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night With Queen City Ghostwalk 

By

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gravestones by Moonlight | Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at night with Queen City Ghostwalk"

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night with Queen City Ghostwalk

Video: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night with Queen City Ghostwalk

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation