 Quechee-Based Global Village Foods Brings Authentic African Cuisine to New England Universities | Food + Drink Features | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 29, 2022 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Quechee-Based Global Village Foods Brings Authentic African Cuisine to New England Universities 

By

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:52 p.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "It Takes a Village | Quechee-based Global Village Foods brings authentic African cuisine to New England universities"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Food + Drink Features »

About The Author

Kirk Kardashian

Kirk Kardashian
Bio:
 Kirk Kardashian has been a Seven Days contributing writer since 2006. He's the author of Milk Money: Cash, Cows and the Death of the American Dairy Farm, published in 2012 by the University Press of New England.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation