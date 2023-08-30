Railroad Enterprise Project NEPA Environmental Assessment Notice of Availability and Request for Comments 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Summary:
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), and the City of Burlington announce the availability of the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Railroad Enterprise Project (REP) for public review and comment. The proposed REP includes a new 0.3-mile-long multimodal roadway connection between Pine Street and Battery Street in Burlington, Vermont.
The EA describes the Purpose and Need for the Project, the alternatives evaluated, and their anticipated impact on social and natural environmental resources. The EA also provides a summary of the public engagement process and identification of the Preferred Alternative and proposed mitigation measures.
The public review and comment period will be open from September 8, 2023, and conclude on October 9, 2023.
EA Review:
The EA will be available for download and review on September 8, 2023 at www.railyardenterprise.com/environmental-assessment. Hardcopy versions of the EA are also available at the Burlington City Hall at 149 Church Street and the Burlington Department of Public Works at 645 Pine Street.
Providing Comment:
Written comments can be submitted using the comment portal at https://engagestantec.mysocialpinpoint.com/rep/environmental_assessment_comments. Comments can also be mailed or emailed to:
Corey J. Mims, P.E., Senior Public Works Engineer
Burlington Department of Public Works
645 Pine Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Comment Deadline:
Comments must be received by October 9, 2023.
