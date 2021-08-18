Rainbow Sweets in Marshfield Closes After 44 years 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Rainbow Sweets Café & Bakery

The sign at Rainbow Sweets Café & Bakery

Since its opening in April 1976, Rainbow Sweets Café & Bakery has served as Marshfield's community hub: a go-to spot for coffee, conversation, and, most of all, sweet and savory European-style pastries.

The café's large pink sign was a beacon to travelers along Route 2 heading to or from such far-flung locations as Mount Washington in New Hampshire, Bar Harbor in Maine and Nova Scotia in Canada. In 1990, owner Bill Tecosky described Rainbow Sweets to the New York Times as a "beacon of light in the gastronomic wilderness."

Since the pandemic shut down the shop last year, its global legion of devotees has wondered when it would reopen. They will wonder no more. In an August 4 Facebook post, Tecosky and his wife, Trish Halloran, announced they were permanently closing Rainbow Sweets after 44 years.

Speaking last week to Seven Days by phone, with Halloran nearby to chime in, Tecosky confirmed that Rainbow Sweets closed because of the pandemic, though not for the reasons you might think.

"We got used to being closed," Tecosky explained. Noting that one of the couple's daughters and two grandchildren moved back to Marshfield during the pandemic, he said, "We found other things in life to be happy about."

Even so, Tecosky said the decision to close was "very difficult."

"We miss it terribly, and I miss hanging out with folks," he said, expressing gratitude for the "thousands and thousands of patrons over the years," as well as to the café's staff. He specifically noted Lizz Gove, Rainbow Sweets' longest-serving baker.

Tecosky and Halloran haven't decided yet what to do with the building that housed Rainbow Sweets, which they own. However, at least one piece of equipment has already drawn interest: the pastry scale on which the couple weighed baklava, chocolate cherry almond torte, spanakopita ... and customers' babies.

"One of the babies made an offer on it," Tecosky said.