Ram Hinsdale, Balint Outpace Gray in First Quarter Fundraising for House Race 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sianay Chase Clifford

Balint’s donor list included Jessica Brumstead, a state rep whose husband is UVM Health Network president and CEO John Brumsted ($2,900); Christine Dunbar, an executive at GlobalFoundries ($1,750); Lisa Groeneveld, co-owner and cofounder of OnLogic ($2,000); Patrick Kennedy, a former U.S. rep for Rhode Island who advocates for mental health and addiction care ($2,600); Kimmich, the cofounder and CEO of Alchemist Brewing who gave the same amount ($1,000) to Ram Hinsdale; and philanthropist Crea Lintilhac ($2,750) and her husband, Philip ($1,000).

