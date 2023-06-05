Randolph Student and Her Father Settle Locker-Room Lawsuit 

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT

Travis and Blake Allen in a promotional video for Alliance Defending Freedom

middle school soccer coach Travis Allen, will get $35,000. The remaining $85,000 will go to their lawyers at

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group best known for representing a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. That case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which narrowly ruled in favor of the baker in 2018.



The Orange Southwest School District's insurance company will pay the $125,000 settlement.

ll public and independent schools are required to investigate claims of h

arassment, hazing and bullying and take "prompt and appropriate disciplinary and/or remedial action"







The settlement calls for Travis to be reinstated as the middle school girls' soccer coach in the fall of 2023 and to have any references to his suspension removed from his personnel file. Additionally, Blake's school records will not include any mention of the harassment, hazing and bullying investigations against her.



Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Phil Sechler described it as "a resounding victory for freedom of speech."



"We are glad to se this case resolve favorably," Sechler wrote, "not only for Blake and Travis, but for all students and coaches to be able to speak freely and without fear of retaliation."







"Our District is pleased to eliminate the distraction so that we can solely focus on student learning," Millington continued. "Furthermore, the district's rules and regulations [in regard to coaching] have not changed and Mr. Allen as part of the settlement has agreed to follow them."



It's not the first time the Alliance Defending Freedom has settled a contentious, education-related case in Vermont. The group represented several families in a 2021 lawsuit against then-education secretary Dan French and several school districts in an effort to compel them to pay for their children to attend Catholic schools. That lawsuit was eventually settled, with the students permitted to attend the religious schools on the state's dime Orange Southwest superintendent Layne Millington wrote in an email that "the payment by the District's insurance company was far less than the anticipated costs of defending the case." Soon after filing their lawsuit last year, Travis and Blake Allen appeared on the now-canceled Fox News' program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where Carlson hailed the Allens as heroes. The father and daughter were also interviewed on conservative cable network Newsmax and featured in a promotional video for Alliance Defending Freedom.