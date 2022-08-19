Recount Confirms Gulick's Win in Chittenden Central Senate Race 

click to enlarge Courtesy of candidates

Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Election officials recounting ballots

Martine Larocque Gulick narrowly nabbed a Democratic nomination for a Chittenden County Senate seat Friday after a recount confirmed her win over challenger Erhard Mahnke.The hours-long recount awarded Gulick 3,948 votes to Mahnke's 3,944, widening her margin of victory from the two votes reported on election night to four. Unofficial totals from the August 9 Democratic primary showed Gulick with 3,949 votes and Mahnke with 3,947. Both are Burlington residents.Gulick, who stayed at the Chittenden County Superior Court — Civil Division in Burlington for the duration of the count, was visibly relieved when it concluded."I'm really glad that it's over. It was interesting to watch the process, and I have faith in the process," she said. "A weight has been lifted."Mahnke, for his part, said he's considering filing a motion to ask a judge to review the recount process. Specifically, he would ask to see any ballots that were marked as defective by election officials on primary day. Mahnke's attorney, John Franco, said there are about 20 such ballots that weren't included in the recount."I would say it's unlikely to change things, but we would like to see those," Mahnke said. "We're taking this result under advisement."Pending that appeal, the recount solidifies the slate for the three-seat district ahead of the November general election. Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden) and Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Essex Town), won Democratic nominations, while Infinite Culcleasure of Burlington, a former Queen City mayoral candidate, is running as an independent. There are no Republicans in the race.Chittenden Central is one of three new senatorial districts created in the latest round of redistricting. The area comprises Winooski, the northern end of Burlington, the southern part of Colchester, plus parts of Essex City and Essex Town.Friday's recount started just after 9 a.m. when officials removed the Progressive and Republican ballots from the stack. Both Gulick and Mahnke had a team of 10 volunteers sort the remaining Democratic ballots into piles of 50, then tally the votes for each candidate. The totals were double-checked before being run through a tabulator.One additional ballot from Burlington that wasn't counted on election night was added to Friday's total. After voting ended on August 9, city election officials found the ballot in an envelope for walk-in absentee ballots from Ward 4. On Friday, it went for Mahnke, Franco said.The process wrapped up just before 3 p.m. Chittenden County clerk Anne Williams congratulated the volunteers for finishing what she said was one of the faster recounts she's overseen. The room erupted into applause.