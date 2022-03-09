Red Poppy Cakery to Offer Classes and Custom Cakes in Waterbury 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Andrew Cate

Janina McCue of Red Poppy Cakery

Things are about to get sweeter in Waterbury. The former hair salon next door to the Wine Vault at 1 Elm Street is now Red Poppy Cakery, a commercial bakery offering custom cakes and sweet and savory baking workshops.

Janina McCue started Red Poppy in April 2019 in the kitchen of Burlington's New Moon, where she was head baker. She built a following for her elaborate custom cakes in flavors such as maple-chocolate with caramel drizzle, using both Swiss meringue buttercream and fondant.

Red Poppy also offers a full line of vegan cakes and can accommodate gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free orders. The new space, open by appointment, will allow Red Poppy to take on more wedding and other custom cake orders.

"Every week is a different challenge," McCue said. "I go from making a teddy bear cake to making a wedding cake to making a Star Wars cake."

McCue started offering virtual classes in March 2020, launching with a maple flan and amaretti cookie workshop. The classes became almost half of Red Poppy's business, helping it thrive during the pandemic. She has since taught attendees to bake sweet and savory items at hundreds of ticketed and private virtual events, including family reunions, birthday parties and baby showers.

Her success as a teacher "really steered what this new space will be," McCue said. "I found such a love of teaching and not just being behind the scenes."

In Waterbury, McCue will host regular baking workshops for 10 to 15 people at big, adjustable wooden tables. She plans to hold a grand opening in April to celebrate Red Poppy's third anniversary.