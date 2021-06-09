 Column | Red Scare: Former Police Chief del Pozo Claims Burlington's 'Socialists' Did Him In | Fair Game | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 News + Opinion » Fair Game

Mark Johnson Political Columnist

Red Scare: Former Police Chief del Pozo Claims Burlington’s 'Socialists' Did Him In 

By
Fair Game is Seven Days’ weekly political column.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Fair Game »

About The Author

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson
Bio:
 Mark Johnson covered Burlington City Hall for the Burlington Free Press during mayor Bernie Sanders' third and fourth terms. He has also written for the Vanguard Press and other newspapers. From 1990 to 2015, he hosted the Mark Johnson Show, a public affairs program on WKDR and WDEV radio. He most recently worked... more

Trending

WTF: Why Is There a Lyme Vaccine for Dogs but Not for Humans?
Pandemic All-Star: Cassie Molleur, Rural Mail Carrier, East Calais Post Office
Pandemic All-Star: Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne, Volunteer Vaccination Scheduler, Burlington
Let's Talk About Glenn Weyant's 'MOWED MUSIC'
Pandemic All-Star: Todd Brown, Housing Advocate, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Burlington
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Fair Game

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation