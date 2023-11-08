Regular Burlington Winter Farmers Market Returns in a New Location 

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Burlington Beer

The Burlington Farmers Market hasn't held a full winter market schedule since 2020. This year, it's back to every other week — in a new seasonal home in Burlington's South End.

The winter market will take over Burlington Beer's new Lumière Hall event space and a surrounding outdoor area at 180 Flynn Avenue beginning Saturday, November 18, and run at least twice monthly through April 27. The indoor-outdoor hybrid market will host more than 30 new and returning vendors per week, market director Georgie Rubens told Seven Days.

A regular winter market is important for food access, Rubens said. The market participates in the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont's Crop Cash program, which matches up to $10 of 3SquaresVT benefits used to purchase fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds and plant starts.

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Lewis Creek Farm's dilly beans

"Things shut down throughout the winter, and this is a great opportunity to get fresh food to more people," Rubens said. "It also provides the space to connect with our community during winter in Vermont — to interact with other humans and feel connected over the things that you're procuring."

The owners of Burlington Beer approached market organizers about the winter partnership, Rubens said. The past two winters, the market has been limited to select preholiday dates in its summer location at 345 Pine Street. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter market was held at the University of Vermont's Dudley H. Davis Center.

Find the full list of dates and the vendor lineup at burlingtonfarmersmarket.org.