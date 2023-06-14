Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Cathedral Square (CSC) is seeking proposals from qualified Construction Managers for both pre-construction and construction services for Reid Commons, a new affordable, independent living, 33 unit, senior housing project located in St. Albans, VT. Complete RFP details and all attachments can be obtained by contacting CSC's project management consultant, Sue Cobb – [email protected]. Proposals are due on June 27, 2023 no later than 4 p.m. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.
