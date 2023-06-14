 Reid Commons Cathedral Square Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 14, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Reid Commons Cathedral Square
Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Cathedral Square (CSC) is seeking proposals from qualified Construction Managers for both pre-construction and construction services for Reid Commons, a new affordable, independent living, 33 unit, senior housing project located in St. Albans, VT. Complete RFP details and all attachments can be obtained by contacting CSC's project management consultant, Sue Cobb – [email protected]. Proposals are due on June 27, 2023 no later than 4 p.m. Cathedral Square is an equal opportunity employer. Women Owned, Minority Owned, Locally Owned and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply.

