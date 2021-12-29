 Remembering Vermonters Who Died in 2021 | Life Stories | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 29, 2021 Arts + Life » Life Stories

Remembering Vermonters Who Died in 2021 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Life Stories 2021"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Life Stories »

More By This Author

  • 2021 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

  • 2021 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

    Our annual Gift Guide brims with ideas both heartfelt and whimsical, from do-gooder gifts that support worthy causes to selections intended simply to make someone smile. In a time of supply chain shortages, these gifts have been vetted and should be in stock. And all have a touch of the Green Mountain State, whether they're handcrafted by local makers or purchased from Vermont retailers. Shopping local is a gift that keeps on giving, strengthening our economy and community. Shop online or do curbside pickup if you need to, but deposit your dollars directly into our downtowns, not into Jeff Bezos' pockets.
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Nov 23, 2021
  • 13 Burlington Pizza Reviews: The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected

  • 13 Burlington Pizza Reviews: The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Oct 12, 2021
  • Nest — Fall 2021

  • Nest — Fall 2021

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Sep 14, 2021
  • More »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Life Stories

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation