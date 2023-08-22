Rep. Balint Joined House Dems on August Trip to Israel 

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) visited Israel earlier this month with 23 other Democratic House members and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of mass protests that rocked the country.



The August 6 to 13 trip was hosted and paid for by the American Israel Education Foundation, the charitable organizational arm of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israel lobbying group.



In an interview on Tuesday, Balint said the political coalition that Netanyahu leads is “extreme right-wing,” and criticized its “so-called judicial reforms” that led to extended protests.



“It’s anti-Arab, anti-LGBTQ,” she said. The coalition is in favor of “some of the most extreme kinds of settlements in the West Bank. And I have real deep concerns about that.”



Still, Balint said she saw the visit as an opportunity to bring those concerns directly to Netanyahu and his administration.



“It’s not lost on me that we give a lot of aid to Israel,” said Balint, who sits on the House Budget Committee. “It was important for me to try to get as much information from different perspectives … because it is so complicated.”



The group, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, opposition leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party and Mohammad Shtayyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority.



The delegation visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial and museum; the Western Wall; and the Old City of Jerusalem, according to Balint’s office. They also met with LGBTQ activists and Adnan Jaber, a Palestinian peace activist and entrepreneur. The group visited the Lebanese border and toured a battery of the Israeli air defense system known as the Iron Dome.





click to enlarge Courtesy of Israel Hadari

Balint and the delegation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog