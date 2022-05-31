Republican Kevin Divney Drops Out of State Treasurer's Race 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kevin Divney

Kevin Divney

Kevin Divney, a Republican candidate for state treasurer who was charged May 11 with driving under the influence, dropped out of the race on Tuesday. Divney announced his decision by email and declined to comment further.His withdrawal leaves perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige as the only Republican candidate for the treasurer’s job. Former Department of Financial Regulation commissioner Mike Pieciak is the sole Democratic contender, and Don Schramm is running for the Progressive Party’s nomination. Democratic Treasurer Beth Pearce is not running for reelection due to a cancer diagnosis.State GOP chair Paul Dame said Divney called him with the news Tuesday morning. Dame said the party now has two options: asking Paige to step down after the primary and appointing someone to run in his place in November; or finding a write-in candidate. For the former option, Paige would need to agree to cede the line."Brooke has communicated his willingness to step down if we find a suitable candidate," Dame said, noting that Paige has put his name in for every statewide elected position.Divney toldlast week that he was contacted by the state GOP about running for the post not long after his arrest. He had a conversation with former Republican governor Jim Douglas — a former treasurer — that convinced him to run, he said.Divney is a 57-year-old financial analyst who lives in Londonderry. He has managed huge investment funds and has appeared on Bloomberg TV and CNBC's "Squawk Box.""Initially he looked like a very good candidate," Dame said on Tuesday. "We thought we were going to have someone good on the ballot. But there is still time for us."Douglas said he was sorry to hear Divney had dropped out of the race."Public officials are more accountable when elections are contested," he said Tuesday. "I hope another qualified Republican will emerge as a write-in candidate."Kevin is a talented and experienced financial professional," he added. "Vermont is lucky to have him."